The Latest: Location of Texas Tech shooting delayed alert

(Texas Tech University via AP). This photo provided by Texas Tech University shows slain Texas Tech Police Department Officer Floyd East Jr. A Texas Tech University student confessed to killing East, who had been booking him on a drug possession charge...

(Lubbock County jail via AP). This Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 photo provided by the Lubbock County jail shows Hollis Daniels, who was charged with capital murder of a peace officer in the shooting of a campus officer at the school’s police headquarters on ...

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Texas Tech police officer (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Lubbock police say they were on Texas Tech University's campus within five minutes of receiving a call about the shooting of a campus police officer.

It took about 35 minutes from the time university officials called the city police for an alert to be sent to students and faculty warning them that an armed suspect was on the loose.

University officials told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal that the delay happened because the police station where the initial student alert would normally be generated had become a crime scene.

A 19-year-old student, Hollis Daniels III, is charged with murder in Monday's killing of campus police officer Floyd East Jr., who had arrested Daniels on a drug possession charge and was booking him at the station when the attack occurred.

___

11:30 a.m.

Authorities say the student accused of killing a Texas Tech University police officer was questioned the previous day by police investigating a reported stolen gun.

Lubbock police spokeswoman Kasie Whitley said Thursday that 19-year-old Hollis Daniels III threatened someone at a home on Sunday before driving off. She says a gun was stolen from the home, but neither she nor police Chief Greg Stevens would say whether Daniels is suspected of stealing that gun.

Stevens says the officers didn't have probable cause or Daniels' consent to search the car, so he was allowed to leave.

A federal indictment Wednesday charges Daniels with possession of a stolen firearm.

The indictment describes the firearm as a .45, which is the same caliber used in the killing Monday of campus officer Floyd East Jr.

___

11:10 a.m.

Texas Tech University will do an external review of its police department's policies and procedures following the fatal shooting of an officer while he was booking a student at the campus police station.

University President Lawrence Schovanec said Thursday that the review is part of an effort to improve safety and security at the Lubbock campus, including for campus police officers.

Hollis Daniels III, the student who was being booked on a drug possession charge Monday, is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of the officer, Floyd East Jr. Investigators say Daniels was searched but managed to pull a gun at the police station.

Authorities say East had performed a wellness check on Daniels and arrested him after spotting drugs and drug paraphernalia in Daniels' room.

___

10:55 a.m.

A police chief says a Texas Tech University student accused of killing a campus police officer was searched at some point but still managed to have a gun on him while being booked on a drug charge.

Lubbock police Chief Greg Stevens said during a news conference Thursday that 19-year-old Hollis Daniels III was searched after Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. came to his dorm room Monday on a welfare check. He didn't explain how Daniels could have had a gun on him after being taken to the campus police station.

Police say Daniels wasn't in handcuffs while East was booking him on a drug possession charge and that Daniels pulled a handgun, fatally shot East and escaped. He was captured within two hours and is charged with murder.

Online jail records don't indicate whether Daniels has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.