Victim shot during Owensboro home invasion robbery

A person was shot during a home invasion robbery in Owensboro.

According to police, it happened Wednesday in the 3400 block of Arlington Drive.

Witnesses told police that several men entered the home demanding money and items before the shooting happened.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Owensboro Regional Health Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.