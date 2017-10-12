The cat wins! Student prevails in fight over support animal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The cat wins! A North Carolina university has reached a settlement with a disabled student who wanted to keep her emotional support feline in her dorm room.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Laura Auman filed a federal discrimination complaint last year against North Carolina State University, saying she was told she couldn't keep her cat Kifree in her residence hall. Auman argued that her assistance animal constitutes a reasonable accommodation for a disability.
University spokesman Fred Hartman says the university in 2016 changed its policy to allow therapy animals, but Auman had already decided to transfer and then sued the school a short time later.
George Hausen, executive director of Legal Aid of North Carolina, said Auman wasn't available for an interview. Her disability wasn't specified.
___
Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
