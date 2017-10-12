Calipari says UK has not been contacted by NCAA about FBI investigation

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - It's traditionally one of the biggest media turnouts of the season, University of Kentucky basketball media day.

Cats head coach John Calipari fielded questions about the ongoing FBI investigation into college basketball.

"I don't want to come across as uneducated or dumb, none of us know where this thing is going," Calipari said. "So for me to really comment much on it, I mean I don't know where all this is going. It's obviously what's happened to this point isn't good."

He then reluctantly said this about any potential involvement by the University of Kentucky and Nike.

"I have no comment to it, we haven't been contacted, the NCAA hasn't contacted us, we're going about our business of coaching this team."

As for the likelihood of facing archrival without Rick Pitino on sidelines.

"Look, it's unfortunate, all the stuff that's come down, but let's talk about my team."

And finally, this on the NCAA's plan to form a Commission on College Basketball.

"At the end of the day this is about the student-athletes. I would say, if we make decisions about these kids and what's right for these kids, we're gonna be right," Calipari said.

"If the NBA is worried about the NBA. If the NCAA is worried about the NCAA. If each individual institution is just worried about themselves, and the last thing we think about is these kids, we're gonna make wrong decisions."

