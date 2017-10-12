Bellarmine ranked #6 by DII Bulletin

DII Bulletin ranks Bellarmine No. 6 in preseason, tabs Eberhard as All-American

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The October/November edition of the DII Bulletin was recently released, and the publication recognizes the Bellarmine men's basketball team and junior Adam Eberhard in its preseason rankings.



The Knights garnered a No. 6 national ranking while Eberhard was tabbed as the GLVC preseason "Player of the Year." He also was named to DII Bulletin's preseason All-American list as one of the "Super 16" which recognizes two players from each of the eight regions.



The top 10 teams according to the DII Bulletin include:



1. Northwest Missouri

2. Queens (NC)

3. St. Thomas Aquinas

4. Shippensburg

5. Chico State

6. Bellarmine

7. Lincoln Memorial

8. Indiana (Pa.)

9. Colorado School of Mines

10. Rollins



Also of interest to Bellarmine fans will be the preseason rankings of the Knights' 2017-18 opponents. Barry University checked in at No. 16 while GLVC rival Indianapolis came in at No. 19. Other Midwest region teams include Ferris State at No. 12 and Kentucky Wesleyan at No. 25. Findlay is listed in the "Others to watch" category.



The public's first opportunity to see the Knights in action will be Nov. 1 in an exhibition against Cincinnati, which Bellarmine will host at Freedom Hall at 7 p.m.



Bellarmine opens the regular season Nov. 10 against Saginaw Valley in Indianapolis with their home opener coming Nov. 15 against Indiana University Southeast.



Official release from Bellarmine University sports information