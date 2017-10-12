The Latest: Security guard killed at concert mourned as hero

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Dozens of fellow "yellow shirt" security guards and hundreds of other people are mourning a Las Vegas man who died helping people escape the deadly Las Vegas concert shooting.

Loved ones and dignitaries at a funeral Thursday for 21-year-old Erick Silva hailed the guard as a hero for helping people climb over a barricade at an outdoor country music festival as the gunman perched high in a casino-hotel tower unleashed more than 1,000 bullets into the crowd.

Silva was a Contemporary Services Corporation security guard working the Route 91 Harvest Festival when he was shot in the head on October 1. He was among the 58 people killed in the massacre. Hundreds of others were wounded.

Silva's boss Gina Argento says Silva took pride in his work especially his ability to spot fake wristbands at the major events that he worked at over the last three years.

___

12:35 p.m.

A U.S. official says the Mandalay Bay hotel casino didn't notify police that gunshots had been fired inside the tower until after a gunman opened fire on the crowd outside at a country music festival.

The official, who was briefed by law enforcement, wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday.

The disclosure means there was a delay of some six minutes in summoning police to the scene as the gunman began firing in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The hotel previous questioned the timeline released by police.

Two hotel employees had called for help and reported gunman Stephen Paddock sprayed a hallway with bullets and struck an unarmed security guard in the leg.

Police said Monday that was six minutes before Paddock opened fire on the crowd, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500 others.

____

10:30 a.m.

Nevada's two U.S. senators want mortgage payment relief for family members of victims of the Las Vegas massacre as they deal with medical and funeral costs.

Republican Sen. Dean Heller and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto sent a letter Thursday to lenders and regulators asking them to ease the burdens on those affected by the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The senators asked lenders not to initiate or finalize foreclosures and to work with the homeowners to come up with plans like loan modifications if they miss payments.

Heller and Cortez Masto say the families should not have to worry about financial situations that exacerbate the "tremendous stress caused by this senseless tragedy."

____

10 a.m.

A hotel-casino in Reno, Nevada, has canceled a gun show scheduled this weekend in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Rocky Mountain Gun Show had been scheduled to run Friday through Sunday at the Grand Sierra Resort.

Resort officials said in a statement that the Reno stop for the event that tours the western United States has been canceled out of respect for the victims of the killings.

Dozens of people were killed and hundreds injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of The Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 1.

