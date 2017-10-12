Man arrested on sexual abuse charge in Daviess Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A man was arrested in Daviess County on a sexual abuse charge.

Jason T. Howard of Island, Kentucky was indicted by a grand jury on October 4.

State Police arrested the 36-year-old Howard on Thursday after a six-month investigation. 

Troopers say it stemmed from a sexual abuse complaint involving a 16-year-old girl. 

