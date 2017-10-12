Man arrested on sexual abuse charge in Daviess Co.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -- The Louisville Zoo family is expanding. With a new gorilla soon to be on exhibit, volunteers from UAW 862 jumped right in to make it a better experience for all the gorillas at the zoo. Not a lot of people have permission to get behind the fences and into the gorilla exhibit. However, Nick Reid and his six other team members have a special reason. "I bring my grand kids here at least once or twice a year and they love the zoo...