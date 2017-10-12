Transportation officials, farmers meet over Spottsville bridge restrictions

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and UK Cooperative Extension held a meeting on Thursday focused on farmers.

It comes only days after highway department officials found deterioration on the Spottsville bridge in Henderson County. That bridge is used heavily during the harvest.

About two dozen farmers showed up. Many of them were voicing their individual concerns and talking through a temporary resolution.



Earlier this week, crews discovered deterioration in the 86-year-old Spottsville bridge steel structure while inspecting it. That left them no choice but to reduce the weight limit.

About 3,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily, including many farmers in the fall.

Effective Wednesday, the state authorized temporary approval for farm equipment to travel on the Audubon Parkway from KY-416 Interchange at Exit 10 in Henderson County to the KY-1554 Interchange at exit 18 in Daviess County.

Those farmers must have a vehicle escort from state or local enforcement, or the transportation cabinet.

The authorization on the Audubon Parkway will go through December 15, or until emergency repairs can be completed on the Spottsville Bridge.

If you are a farmer and missed the meeting, you can contact the escort coordinator, Nick Stallings, at 270-399-5466.

