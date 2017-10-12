Police: Trio facing charges after NKY chicken wing shakedown

Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.
