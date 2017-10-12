Police: Trio facing charges after NKY chicken wing shakedown

A K-9 officer recently helped lead authorities to stolen pizza and chicken wings in Covington.

A delivery driver told police he responded Thursday to the 900 block of Baker Street for a delivery, when he was confronted with a firearm.

Police said Jeffery Dodd, Jacob Hoskins, and Malachi Rice threatened to use force and took pizzas and chicken wings from the driver.

Witness tips and a K-9 officer helped lead authorities to the 800 block of Crescent Avenue, where officers located the pizzas and wings in a drop ceiling.

All three men are facing first degree robbery charges. They are being held on $10,000 cash bonds and are expected in court Oct. 19.

