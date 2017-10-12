Taco & Tiki opening in downtown New Albany

Longboard's Taco & Tiki will soon be opening on Pearl Street in downtown New Albany. (Source: Nycea Patterson/WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A new restaurant will soon be opening in New Albany.

The owners of the Exchange Pub + Kitchen and Brooklyn and The Butcher are bringing another new concept to downtown.

Longboard's Taco & Tiki is expected to open on Pearl Street in a few months.

It will feature chef-inspired tacos and tiki-influenced drinks in a relaxing, cool, California beach vibe.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ WAVE 3 Chews

+ Zoo, volunteers prepare for new gorilla

+ Amazon hiring 120,000 people for holiday help

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.