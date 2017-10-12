New legislation aims to protect Kentuckians from scams

Attorney General Andy Beshear (center) teamed up with Senator Morgan McGarvey (left) and AARP to introduce new anti-fraud legislation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear says he is on a mission to protect Kentuckians from scams and fraud.

His latest step, new legislation that was introduced Thursday, with support from Democratic Senator Morgan McGarvey and the AARP.

McGarvey will file amends to Kentucky state law that would allow Kentuckians impacted by a data breach to access a free credit freeze.

This comes after the recent Equifax data breach, affecting over 145-million Americans, and 40% of Kentuckians, including Beshear.

"I'm gonna tell you, I'm angry," Beshear said. "I'm angry. 40% of Kentucky families have had their information exposed. They did not make a choice to allow this company to have their information and they deserve better protections moving forward."

The bill also requires all credit reports to be encrypted, making it more difficult for the information to be accessed.

