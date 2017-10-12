Former JCPS teacher, board member dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former JCPS teacher and Board of Education member has passed away.

Ann Elmore served on the board for 16 years before retiring in 2010.

Before that, she worked as a high school English teacher for the former Louisville Public Schools for 20 years, mostly at Shawnee High School.

Elmore went on to work as a JCPS administrator for 14 years and retired in 1992.

She was 85 years old.

