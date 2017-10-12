USOC CEO to IOC on Russian doping: Time for action is now

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee is calling on his international counterparts to act immediately on allegations of Russian doping, with now less than four months until the start of the Winter Games.
"The time for action is now," Scott Blackmun, the CEO of the USOC, said in an address to the USOC Assembly.
In his speech Thursday to more than 200 members of the U.S. Olympic community, Blackmun said "it is beyond frustrating" that no action has been taken on the now-15-month-old McLaren Report, which documented a Russian doping system that tainted the Sochi Games in 2014.
International Olympic Committee leaders launched two investigations after the McLaren Report was released and expect results before the end of the year.
But Blackmun noted that U.S. athletes are getting frustrated, with so far not a single Sochi medal forfeited nor a single Winter Olympics-bound athlete disqualified as a result of the McLaren Report.
