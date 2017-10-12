Elementary students donate hair to make wigs for cancer patients

Students at Nichols Elementary in Bullitt County donated their hair to Pantene Beautiful Lengths. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Several WAVE Country students are rocking new hairstyles to help a good cause.

Five students at Nichols Elementary in Bullitt County cut their long hair and donated it to Pantene Beautiful Lengths.

The program makes wigs for patients fighting cancer.

"There are children out there that have cancer and things that they have no control over," volunteer coordinator Cheri Mattingly said. "They lose their hair and we can always grow it back, so if we have it we should give it."

The program at Nichols also raises money for Relay for Life.

To date, more than 800,000 ponytails have been donated to create 42,000 real-hair wigs nationwide.

