Car seat manufacturer Diono issues voluntary product recall

The recall affects the Radian R100, Radian R120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica and Rainier car seat lines. (Source: Diono)

(RNN) - American manufacturer Diono has issued a voluntary product recall on more than 500,000 convertible and booster car seats.

"As a result of our rigorous quality control, and ongoing product testing, we have established that if our convertible child safety seat is installed forward-facing in vehicles with a lap-belt (type 1) only without top tether, it crosses into a technical non-compliance," the company wrote on their website.

You can check to see if your child's car seat is affected through Diono's website. Alternatively, concerned customers may call Diono's customer support line toll-free at 1-855-463-4666.

The company has also been responding to comments through their recall announcement on Facebook.

