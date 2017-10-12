Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is off and glowing

Artists spend countless hours carving the pumpkins, which rotate each week. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

Pumpkins are on display from the ground to the treetops. (Source: Laurel Mallory, WAVE 3 News)

The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular puts 5,000 pumpkins on display every night. (Source: Laurel Mallory, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular has quickly become a Louisville Halloween tradition, with glowing gourds greeting visitors on the trail next to the Iroquois Amphitheater.

Each night, 5,000 pumpkins carved by local artists will light the way for visitors.

The Spectacular opens Thursday, Oct. 12 and goes through Sunday, Nov. 5.

The trail is open from dusk until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Visitors can sip hot chocolate while they follow the trail. The jack o' lanterns are on display from the ground to the tree tops.

Each part of the trail has its own theme, with its own music.

Metro Parks officials estimate 85,000 people will visit.

Weekends, especially right around Halloween, can get very crowded, with the line to get into the trail wrapping around Iroquois Park. It is best to arrive early or go during the week.

Tickets vary in price depending on when you go. Children 12 and under get a discount, as well as seniors 62 and over. Tickets are cheapest Sunday through Thursday and most expensive on Saturday nights.

Get tickets online and find more information at jackolanternlouisville.com.

All proceeds go toward to Louisville Parks Foundation.

This is the fifth year for the event. The Spectacular goes on every night, rain or shine.

