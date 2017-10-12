Murray State University to host annual holiday art auction

The 2017 Annual Art Auction at Murray State University will take place Friday, Nov. 10.

The event will feature artwork up for auction from faculty, students, alumni and local artists.

This year’s featured artist is Dale Leys, professor of drawing, who has taught at Murray State since 1977 and will be retiring next year.

The event will take place in the Clara M. Eagle Gallery on Murray State’s campus as the primary scholarship fundraiser for the department of art & design.

For more information, call 270-809-3784.

