Elizabethtown police launch Crime Stoppers video series online

Elizabethtown police posted their new Crime Stoppers video series on Facebook. (Source: Elizabethtown Police)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police in Elizabethtown are using social media to get the community involved with solving crimes.

The department posted their first episode of Crime Stoppers on Facebook on Tuesday.

The video features Public Information Officer John Thomas, who gives details about a cold case robbery.

The crime happened at a Dollar General store on August 11, 2016. It was captured on surveillance video, and the footage was included in the Crime Stoppers episode.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 40 years old and six feet tall, according to police. He was wearing a black ball cap, black sweatshirt and black jeans.

A black handgun was used in the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Elizabethtown police.

