Man shot twice in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Thursday night.

It happened around 11 p.m.

Police found the victim near the intersection of 33rd and Bank Streets. That is close to where I-264 and I-64 meet in the northwest corner of the city.

A man was shot twice, according to MetroSafe. Emergency crews plan to rush him to University Hospital.

The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

