Sentenced Paducah man escapes from Fulton County Courthouse

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a prison sentenced man.

On Thursday, October 12, 29-year-old Jerelle DeShawn Kinney, of Paducah, Kentucky, appeared in Fulton County Circuit Court on felony drug charges.

After Kinney was sentenced to 4 years in prison, he was taken from the second floor to the FC van when he fled on foot.

The area has been thoroughly searched by officials, but Kinney is still at large.

Kinney is described as 6'2", brown eyes, and black hair.

He has ties in Hickman and Paducah, Kentucky, and as well, in Martin, Tennessee.

Kinney is facing additional charges.

If you have any information on Kinney's whereabouts, you are asked to contact local law enforcement.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.