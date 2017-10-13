Suspected drunken driver with 4-year-old in car slams into police

The man hit one car, then drove through an intersection and slammed into a squad car. (Source: WISN/Oak Creek Police/CNN)

OAK CREEK, WI (WISN/CNN) - A man suspected of driving under the influence in Wisconsin slammed into a police car while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Officers said the man's 4-year-old son was also in the car.

Dash camera footage showed the incident as it occurred.

The driver first slammed head-on into a car on another road then kept going.

Moments later, an officer was behind him when he drove through an intersection and ran into the squad car.

As officers got him out of the car, they found that he had a loaded handgun and another in the car.

No one was seriously hurt, but the driver told the officer that he was sorry.

The driver's identity was not released.

He's expected to face several felony charges including child endangerment and hit-and-run.

A police report indicated that his blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit.

