Rollover crash blocks traffic in McCracken Co., KY

A rollover crash on Highway 60 West in McCracken County, Kentucky has blocked one lane of traffic.

According to Sergeant Todd Ray with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, it happened near the intersection of Linda Mel Drive just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

Ray said the roadway will likely be closed periodically as investigators work to figure out what happened and crews remove debris from the crash.

Driers are asked to find an alternate route.

