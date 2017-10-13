Several street closures planned for Ironman Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Ironman competition will return to Louisville this weekend, bringing with it thousands of participants and hundreds of spectators.

To accommodate the race route, street closures will be in effect. Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution and patience Sunday as competitors take over many heavily traveled roadways. Plan extra time if you need to travel through any of the cycling or running routes and be ready for alternate routes as some roads will be closed for periods of time.

For more information, click here.

