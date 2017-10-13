Deputies: intoxicated cyclist caused collision in McCracken Co., KY

A man on a bicycle who was allegedly riding under the influence has been ticketed after allegedly causing a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.

It happened on Thursday, Oct. 12 just before 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Clarksriver Road.

According to Deputy Aden Pegram, Randall Reed, 61, rode out in front of a vehicle when he should have yielded the right of way.

He was hit by an oncoming vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Paducah man.

Investigators learned Reed was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Reed was reportedly ticketed for several charges related to the crash.

