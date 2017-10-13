Jasper Police: Pizza restaurant employee stole $7,000 in a month

Jasper police say a Little Caesar's Pizza employee admitted to stealing more than $7,000 from the restaurant.

Braxton Cannon, 30, is facing a long list of charges, including theft, drug possession and resisting law enforcement.

According to a police report, Cannon admitted to stealing the money over a one-month period.

Officers say they found meth and other drugs on him when they arrested him Thursday on Newton Street.

