German man in hot water for running taps non-stop for a year

BERLIN (AP) - A man in the northern German city of Salzgitter is in hot water after police allege that he left his bath and sink faucets running for at least a year, causing "massive damage" to his apartment building.

Salzgitter police said the 31-year-old, who also had his toilet running non-stop, is thought to have used 7 million liters (1.85 million gallons) of water over the past year.

Police told the dpa news agency Friday they had been called by the building's management after the man had allegedly plugged the drains recently and the water started leaking through the building. He reportedly fought with police when they arrived Thursday and had to be subdued with pepper spray.

Police say he has been taken to a psychiatric hospital for an evaluation.

