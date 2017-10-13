Police: Man used fake $20 bill to buy honey bun, juice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly trying to use counterfeit money to make a purchase at a convenience store.

>> MUGSHOTS: October 2017 Roundup

Matthew Volpert, 25, tried to pass the fake $20 bill to a store clerk at the Dairy Mart at Taylor Boulevard and Clara Avenue on Thursday night, according to his arrest report.

The report also said he was trying to buy a honey bun and Minute Maid juice when the store clerk "grabbed the items and told listed subject the money was fake."

Volpert then "became irate" and left the scene. When an officer found him in an alley behind the store, Volpert acknowledged that he had "more fake money in my pocket."

He's charged with possession of a forged instrument.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.