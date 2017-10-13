Deadly crash closes road in Webster Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Deadly crash closes road in Webster Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Webster County.

Kentucky Transportation officials say all lanes of KY 109 are down between Wheatcroft and Clay.

The road is estimated to be closed for two hours. 

They say two vehicles are involved, and at least one person has been killed.

