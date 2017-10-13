Road back open after deadly crash in Webster Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Road back open after deadly crash in Webster Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

Emergency crews were called to a deadly crash in Webster County.

Kentucky Transportation officials say all lanes of KY 109 were down between Wheatcroft and Clay.

They say two vehicles were involved, and at least one person was killed.

The roadway is back open, but was closed for several hours. 

