Victims in deadly Webster Co. crash identified

Two people are dead following a crash in Webster County.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 109 North, about two miles north of Clay.

We're told 54-year-old Robin Day, of Wheatcroft, was driving northbound when she crossed the center line for an unknown reason.

Police say Day hit 29-year-old Brian Jones, also of Wheatcroft, head on.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Todd Vanover.

There's no word if alcohol or speed were a factor.

