Motorcyclist dies after Clarksville accident

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The driver of a motorcycle has died after a crash with a car Thursday night in Clarksville.

The crash happened at Brown Station Way and North Clark Blvd. at 6:53 p.m. Chief Mark Palmer of the Clarksville Police Department says the motorcycle was heading west on Brown Station Way when it struck a car that was turning east onto Brown Station.

The motorcycle driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

An accident reconstruction team from the Indiana State Police is investigating the crash.

