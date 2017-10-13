GE Volunteers participate in annual fall volunteer project

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – More than 600 GE Appliances volunteers worked on more than 15 projects on Friday as their way of giving back to the community.

GE Appliances partnered with Metro United Way not only to celebrate Metro United Way's 100th anniversary but also to take on projects that would beautify the Parkland and Chickasaw neighborhoods.

From updating Chickasaw Park facilities to fixing up the Trinity House Learning Center, the hundreds of volunteers showed up at Chickasaw Park bright and early for their day of work.

"The purpose is really to create that partnership with the community, build bridges have people use every area that we can because we want to bring the city together," said Christy Mudd, GE Appliances volunteer supervisor. "It's a great feeling everyone here is energized we're not out here just today on the weekends and throughout the day."

Mudd said every single person showed up with a smile.

Some of the volunteers also repair the Flaget Field scoreboard which they said has been out for ten years.

