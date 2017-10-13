Cigar smoked by Churchill sells for $12K

The cigar smoked by Churchill still has the label on it after 70 years. (Source: AP/RR Auction)

BOSTON (RNN) - Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.

But a 70-year-old cigar smoked by Winston Churchill, that’s something else altogether.

The half-smoked stogie was left behind by the fabled wartime British prime minister during a 1947 trip to Paris, AP reported.

An anonymous collector in Palm Beach, FL, paid $12,000 to Boston-Based RR Auction in an online auction to take possession of the 4-inch stub. The label on the La Corona cigar from Havana, Cuba, has Winston Churchill’s name on it. It came with a photograph of Churchill at the airport with the cigar in his hand.

Churchill fired up the cigar on May 11, 1947 at Le Bourget Airport, according to the auction company.

The auction company told AP that British airman, Cpl. William Alan Turner, kept the cigar after his crew flew Churchill and his wife to Paris and back.

