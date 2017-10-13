Friday the 13th: Flight 666 makes it safely to HEL

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - The Helsinki airport says Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL - the airport code for the Finnish capital - for the last time.
The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport.
Finavia, which operates Finland's 21 airports, says the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47 p.m. local.
The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday the 13th 21 times with no reported ill effects.
Still, Finnair has decided to retire the flight number. As the carrier is switching around some flight numbers later this month, Flight AY666 will become AY954.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Northern California communities have been battered by four days under siege from wildfires that are nowhere near over.More >>
Northern California communities have been battered by four days under siege from wildfires that are nowhere near over.More >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state historyMore >>
Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state historyMore >>
American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied networkMore >>
American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied networkMore >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weaponMore >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weaponMore >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>