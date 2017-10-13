Drumanard Estate sold in second bidding process - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Drumanard Estate sold in second bidding process

By Andreina Centlivre, Reporter
Connect
Drumanard Estate (Source: KYTC) Drumanard Estate (Source: KYTC)
Drumanard is located at 6401 Wolf Pen Branch Road in Prospect. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Drumanard is located at 6401 Wolf Pen Branch Road in Prospect. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
(Source: Ohio River Bridges Project) (Source: Ohio River Bridges Project)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The historic Drumanard Estate has been sold.

Five bids were made Thursday on the property. The one by Stephen Fox for $1.625 million was tentatively accepted, pending final approval from Kentucky Finance Secretary William Landrum.

PREVIOUS STORIES
Historic home that forced east end tunnel soon to be for sale
Historic Prospect estate that led to new bridge tunnels, for sale
Historic home up for auction
No bids for historic home that forced East End tunnel

The state purchased the 10,000 square foot Drumanard Estate for more than $8 million as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project.  

Mindy Peterson, a spokeswoman for the Ohio River Bridges Project Downtown Crossing, said the intent was to acquire the property and make progress on the tunnel and bridge, not to make a profit on the house.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Judge: Effective drug program underutilized
160 pounds lighter, Louisville man shoots for 140 miles
Elementary students donate hair to make wigs for cancer patients

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly