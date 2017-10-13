Drumanard Estate sold in second bidding process

Drumanard is located at 6401 Wolf Pen Branch Road in Prospect. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The historic Drumanard Estate has been sold.

Five bids were made Thursday on the property. The one by Stephen Fox for $1.625 million was tentatively accepted, pending final approval from Kentucky Finance Secretary William Landrum.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Historic home that forced east end tunnel soon to be for sale

+ Historic Prospect estate that led to new bridge tunnels, for sale

+ Historic home up for auction

+ No bids for historic home that forced East End tunnel

The state purchased the 10,000 square foot Drumanard Estate for more than $8 million as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project.

Mindy Peterson, a spokeswoman for the Ohio River Bridges Project Downtown Crossing, said the intent was to acquire the property and make progress on the tunnel and bridge, not to make a profit on the house.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Judge: Effective drug program underutilized

+ 160 pounds lighter, Louisville man shoots for 140 miles

+ Elementary students donate hair to make wigs for cancer patients

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.