LMPD investigating shooting near Byck Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed that they received a call about the shooting in the 2300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The scene is a few blocks away from Byck Elementary School. MetroSafe said the school is not being impacted by the police investigation.

The condition of the victim is unknown. No word on if police have any suspects.

This story will be updated.

