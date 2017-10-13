US House Speaker Ryan in Puerto Rico as 'Maria' costs mount

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan is getting a firsthand look at the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico as the U.S. island territory seeks billions in assistance to recover from the storm.
Ryan and other members of a congressional delegation met at the airport briefly with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday.
He and other members of the delegation then boarded helicopters with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello to see some of the areas that the storm hit hardest Sept. 20.
Hurricane Maria killed at least 45 people in Puerto Rico. About 90 percent of residents remain without power.
Ryan's visit came a day after Congress passed a $36.5 billion multistate disaster package that includes assistance for Puerto Rico. But officials warn more will be needed.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A steady series of disasters - massive flooding in Texas, hurricane damage in Florida, and a humanitarian crisis in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico - could be putting 2017 on track to rival Hurricane Katrina and other 2005 storms as the most costly set of disasters ever.More >>
A steady series of disasters - massive flooding in Texas, hurricane damage in Florida, and a humanitarian crisis in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico - could be putting 2017 on track to rival Hurricane Katrina and other 2005 storms as the most costly set of disasters ever.More >>
Nate - the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Katrina in 2005 - quickly lost strength Sunday, with its winds diminishing to a tropical depression as it pushed northward into Alabama and Georgia with heavy rain.More >>
Nate - the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Katrina in 2005 - quickly lost strength Sunday, with its winds diminishing to a tropical depression as it pushed northward into Alabama and Georgia with heavy rain.More >>
Northern California communities have been battered by four days under siege from wildfires that are nowhere near over.More >>
Northern California communities have been battered by four days under siege from wildfires that are nowhere near over.More >>
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.More >>
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.More >>
A steady series of disasters - massive flooding in Texas, hurricane damage in Florida, and a humanitarian crisis in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico - could be putting 2017 on track to rival Hurricane Katrina and other 2005 storms as the most costly set of disasters ever.More >>
A steady series of disasters - massive flooding in Texas, hurricane damage in Florida, and a humanitarian crisis in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico - could be putting 2017 on track to rival Hurricane Katrina and other 2005 storms as the most costly set of disasters ever.More >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.More >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>