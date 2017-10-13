TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck crash causes delays on I-65N in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY (WAVE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers about a significant traffic back up in Hardin County.

On I-65 Northbound at mile marker 88 in Hardin County, just outside of Elizabethtown, KYTC said a semi crashed into the barrier wall on Friday afternoon.

In order to avoid delays, KYTC recommends that drivers choose the right lane at the split where divided lanes begin just north of Sonora. US 31W between Sonora and Elizabethtown is also moving very slowly northbound, according to KYTC.

Emergency vehicles are using the left lane of I-65 Southbound, with traffic backing up through Elizabethtown.

KYTC advises that drivers use an alternate route for the next few hours. KYTC said with a high volume of traffic this afternoon, it will take time for traffic flow to return to normal even after the scene clears.

