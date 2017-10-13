TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck crash causes delays on I-65N in Hardin County

The condition of the victim is unknown.More >>
The condition of the victim is unknown.More >>
More than 600 GE Appliances volunteers worked on more than 15 projects on Friday as their way of giving back to the community.More >>
More than 600 GE Appliances volunteers worked on more than 15 projects on Friday as their way of giving back to the community.More >>
The winning bid has been tentatively accepted, pending final approval from the Kentucky Finance Secretary.More >>
The winning bid has been tentatively accepted, pending final approval from the Kentucky Finance Secretary.More >>
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children lists 38 people as missing in the state of Kentucky. Take a look at their pictures to see if you recognize any of them.More >>
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children lists 38 people as missing in the state of Kentucky. Take a look at their pictures to see if you recognize any of them.More >>
I'd been planning on interviewing Louisvillian Michelle Mandro about her new book "Wine Country Women." But with the fires that have swept through northern California, some of the questions this week are taking on a more serious tone.More >>
I'd been planning on interviewing Louisvillian Michelle Mandro about her new book "Wine Country Women." But with the fires that have swept through northern California, some of the questions this week are taking on a more serious tone.More >>