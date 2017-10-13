Funeral set for Owensboro man who drowned trying to rescue child

The funeral is planned for Monday for the Owensboro man who died this week in Alabama.

According to the funeral home's website, the service for Steve Wahler is Monday at Glenn Funeral Home.

The service will be at noon, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Visitation is also Sunday from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Philpot.

