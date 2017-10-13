Adair County man charged with murder of wife

COLUMBIA, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have charged an Adair County man with murder in the shooting death of his wife.

>> MUGSHOTS: October 2017 Roundup

Reuban Sebastian Paz, 31, of Columbia, KY, was arrested this afternoon and booked into the Adair County Jail.

Around 4:20 a.m. (Central time), KSP was called by the Adair County Sheriff's Office to the Paz home on New Concord Road for assistance. Investigators say Paz and his wife, Linda Sebastian Paz, 25, had been in a domestic dispute that led to her being shot and killed.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Motorcyclist who died after Clarksville crash identified

+ LMPD investigating shooting near Byck Elementary School

+ Police: Man used fake $20 bill to buy honey bun, juice

An autopsy will be performed by the state medical examiner's office.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.