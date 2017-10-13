Adair County man charged with murder of wife - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Adair County man charged with murder of wife

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Reuban Sebastian Paz (Source: Adair County Jail) Reuban Sebastian Paz (Source: Adair County Jail)

COLUMBIA, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have charged an Adair County man with murder in the shooting death of his wife.

Reuban Sebastian Paz, 31, of Columbia, KY, was arrested this afternoon and booked into the Adair County Jail. 

Around 4:20 a.m. (Central time), KSP was called by the Adair County Sheriff's Office to the Paz home on New Concord Road for assistance. Investigators say Paz and his wife, Linda Sebastian Paz, 25, had been in a domestic dispute that led to her being shot and killed.

An autopsy will be performed by the state medical examiner's office. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

