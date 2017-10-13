UofL Athletic Association member: In wake of UNC ruling, UofL should fight NCAA

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Cards hit the court Friday night for their first scrimmage since the college basketball bribery scandal broke. And fans are buzzing about the NCAA's decision not to punish North Carolina for a student athlete academic scandal.

Despite years of investigation, the NCAA couldn't determine that UNC violated any academic rules.

Fans of UofL, and frankly those of any school ever penalized by the NCAA, are up in arms as North Carolina seemingly skates away from sanctions, despite being involved in one of the worst academic scandals history.

On talk radio, and all over social media, NCAA outrage is felt.

"It's repulsive. It's terrible," Bob Valvano, host of the VShow on ESPN 680, said. "It gets right to the core of complete fraud. You've got people paying money to be educated and getting grades for doing nothing in class."

But Valvano says if the NCAA had sanctioned UNC, The Tarhills would have sued and won. Radio guest and ESPN Analyst Jay Bilas agreed.

"There's no jurisdiction here," Bilas said. "As much as this is abhorrent, and as much as we dislike what happened here and find it stomach turning, the rules don't cover this and intentionally so."

Both say the NCAA may need re-write its rules.

Former University of Kentucky star Mike Pratt says if nothing else, after investigating itself, UNC is damaged nationally.

"$18 million later, what's that do to the reputation of the school?" Pratt asked. "It's not pretty, no matter what they say. They may keep their banner, they may play this year, but it's not pretty."

UofL Athletic Association (ULAA) board member Bill Stone also shared some strong opinions Friday.

"The NCAA proves once again, beyond a shadow of a doubt that it's one of the phoniest, valueless organizations in this country." he said.

Stone believes the NCAA's lack of action is fear over losing TV money, because North Carolina is a ratings powerhouse.

Speaking for himself and not the ULAA board, he believes Louisville's self-imposed sanctions during the Katina Powell scandal were a mistake that did nothing but cost former Cards Damion Lee and Trey Lewis a chance to play in the post season.

When it comes to the current scandal, he says UofL needs a plan.

"We should begin to have a strategy, prepare a law firm," Stone said. "If they tell us they're not going to allow our banners to stay, file an injunction, keep them in court for years, and tell them to go to hell."

Valvano says he has no idea if that's a good idea, but he believes the two situations are different and it's likely the NCAA believed it had jurisdiction in the UofL scandal.

