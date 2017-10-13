5 car wreck shuts down I-264 E at Southern Parkway

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A major crash has shut down all eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway (I-264) at Southern Parkway.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. MetroSafe says five cars are involved and rescues are underway.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Crews are cutting someone out of one of the cars. At this time at least six people are hurt.

The extent of their injuries are not known, but no one has died.

All eastbound lanes of I-264 are closed near exit 10, which is Southern Parkway.

It is not clear how long the lanes will be closed.

Air 3 is launching to head to the crash site. We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.