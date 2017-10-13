Hundreds of addicts being turned away from packed Louisville rehabs centers

The Healing Place is forced to turn away those needing drug rehab services because they don't have enough room to serve everyone. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Resources for addiction services are in high demand in Louisville. In some cases, hundreds of men seeking treatment are being turned away because there isn't enough space at area rehabilitation and detox centers.

"The demand over the last three years has just grown into an insane level," Karyn Hascal, President of The Healing Place, said. "Some months we've turned away 400 or 500 men in a month in our detox unit."

Hascal said the women's detox unit has a wait list, but the demand for the men's detox unit was so high, the center ditched the waiting list and is offering services on a first come, first served basis.

"Our waiting list got so long a few years ago, that it was really just a lie," Hascal said. "I mean people were not going to come in off the waiting list because it was a year long."

The Healing Place doesn't charge clients a fee, so it's often the go-to rehab facility, but it's not the only option. However, Hascal said some of the other options they normally refer clients to are also full.

"We can't say, 'go to the treatment program down the road,' because they don't have any beds either," Hascal explained.

Landmark Recovery said they had nine beds available on Friday afternoon, but typically they have a wait list. And, they do not take Medicaid.

Hascal said the solution is a multi-progned approach that includes funding prevention programs to provide the resources this community needs. Otherwise, addicts could be admitted to a different type of treatment facility.

"The jail is operating the largest detox in the region, just by default," Hascal said. "For a lot of people, The Healing Place is the answer. And then, what do you do when we're full? I don't know. It's hard."

The Healing Place is expanding. It's currently in the process of completing a $29 million project. But even with the expansion, Hascal said there will still be a wait for the beds.

Other programs, like Bridgehaven Mental Health and Our Lady of Peace, said they have immediate openings for new clients, and they take Medicaid and commercial insurance.

