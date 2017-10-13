NKY teacher accused of inappropriate contact with a student

A Conner High School teacher was arrested on Friday for inappropriate contact and sending sexually explicit text messages with a 15-year-old student.

Clinton Bell, 37, was charged with sexual abuse and unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Police said the sexual abuse happened in an office on the high school campus between February and May of 2017.

Bell is being held in the Boone County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

