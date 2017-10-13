USOC wants Winter Games, must decide on 2026 or 2030

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - The prospect of a U.S. bid for the Winter Olympics is less a matter of "if" and more a matter of "when."
The U.S. Olympic Committee board is moving forward with discussions about bringing the Winter Games to America for either 2026 or 2030.
Because Los Angeles was recently awarded the 2028 Summer Games, a bid for 2030 would make more sense, chairman Larry Probst said Friday after the USOC board's quarterly meeting.
But the USOC needs more information about the International Olympic Committee's process for awarding the next Olympics. The 2026 Games are set to be awarded in 2019, but the IOC could decide to award the 2030 Games at that time, as well, mirroring this year's dual award of the 2024 Games to Paris and 2028 to LA.
If the IOC considers that possibility, Probst said "we'd want to be in that conversation, at the table for that discussion," which would mean 2026 would be in the mix.
The USOC has until next March to pick a city. Those expressing interest are Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno, Nevada.
Asked what the perfect candidate city would offer, Blackmun said it would be one that "aligns best with Agenda 2020," the IOC blueprint for future Olympics that calls for less billion-dollar projects and more venues already in place.
Salt Lake City is the last American city to host an Olympics - the 2002 Winter Games - and many of the venues built for those Olympics have been maintained and are still in use.
Probst said he has taken recent comments from IOC president Thomas Bach about returning the Winter Games to "more traditional" sites as code for bringing them back to Europe or North America.
Next year's Pyeongchang Olympics will mark the first of two in a row in Asia.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state historyMore >>
Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state historyMore >>
American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied networkMore >>
American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied networkMore >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weaponMore >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weaponMore >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Questions remain about police response after hotel employees reported hallway shooting before Las Vegas massacreMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brushMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>
Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby statesMore >>