LMDC officer suspended after gun fired at Kroger

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The LMDC officer whose weapon was fired at a Louisville Kroger store this week has been placed on administrative leave.

John Thomas was trying to stop a shoplifter on Wednesday when his gun went off, according to police. He was off-duty at the time.

Thomas received a letter from Louisville Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton on Friday advising him that he is suspended without pay while the incident is investigated.

A media release from LMDC included the following statement from Bolton.

“Any use of a deadly weapon by a Corrections Officer will be scrutinized. We will be thorough and we will act quickly to complete our internal investigation while we continue our cooperation with Metro Police in their investigation."

