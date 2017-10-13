Teacher who works at supermarket to vie for US bagging prize

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman is heading to Las Vegas to compete for the title of America's fastest grocery bagger.

WBTS-LD reports Alysha Orrok recently won the New Hampshire bagging competition. She will face off against America's best during the national competition in February for a $10,000 prize.

The Portsmouth teacher pulls night and weekend shifts at a Hannaford Supermarket. She says she wasn't always this good. The quick-handed pro says she dropped a soda that exploded everywhere during her first day.

Expert-level bagging requires a unique set of skills. Competitors are judged on multiple factors including speed, weight distribution, appearance and technique.

Orrok's customers are confident in their bagger's skills.

