Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Central 30, Woodlan 21

Andrean 41, Highland 6

Angola 42, Eastside 13

Avon 57, Noblesville 7

Batesville 47, Connersville 7

Benton Central 34, Northwestern 20

Bloomington North 21, Terre Haute South 10

Bloomington South 23, Indpls Perry Meridian 17

Boone Grove 28, S. Central (Union Mills) 13

Bowman Academy 14, Covenant Christian 7

Brown Co. 28, S. Putnam 12

Brownsburg 35, Hamilton Southeastern 16

Brownstown 45, Scottsburg 14

Carmel 21, Lawrence Central 19

Carroll (Flora) 38, Frontier 8

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 31, Ft. Wayne Wayne 21

Cass 35, Twin Lakes 26

Centerville 38, Winchester 14

Charlestown 20, Eastern (Pekin) 16

Chesterton 14, Merrillville 7

Churubusco 41, Fairfield 7

Cloverdale 33, N. Putnam 19

Columbia City 40, Norwell 7

Columbus East 48, Bedford N. Lawrence 24

Columbus North 28, Southport 14

Concord 26, Warsaw 20

Covington 16, Riverton Parke 14

Crawford Co. 58, Wood Memorial 14

Culver Academy 40, Bremen 14

Danville 34, N. Montgomery 0

Decatur Central 41, Franklin 16

Delphi 54, Taylor 0

E. Noble 65, Bellmont 14

Eastbrook 63, Blackford 0

Eastern (Greene) 22, N. Central (Farmersburg) 14

Eastern (Greentown) 46, Clinton Prairie 29

Elkhart Central 70, S. Bend Clay 6

Elwood 44, Madison-Grant 20

Ev. Central 24, Ev. North 21

Ev. Memorial 33, Castle 24

Fishers 23, Zionsville 10

Floyd Central 49, New Albany 28

Fountain Central 40, Rockville 6

Frankfort 26, Crawfordsville 20

Franklin Central 45, Terre Haute North 28

Frankton 19, Oak Hill 2

Ft. Wayne Concordia 28, Ft. Wayne North 0

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38, Ft. Wayne Northrop 18

Ft. Wayne Snider 48, Ft. Wayne Luers 7

Garrett 29, Central Noble 7

Gibson Southern 55, Southridge 14

Greencastle 42, Edgewood, Calif. 0

Greensburg 43, Rushville 20

Greenwood 41, Whiteland 25

Griffith 56, Hanover Central 21

Hagerstown 39, Cambridge City 0

Hamilton Hts. 37, Lafayette Catholic 24

Hammond Gavit 32, Gary West 6

Harrison, Ohio 56, Franklin Co. 20

Heritage Christian 55, Knightstown 14

Heritage Hills 52, S. Spencer 21

Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne South 27

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Indpls N. Central 14

Indpls Brebeuf 28, Westfield 24

Indpls Cathedral 21, Center Grove 14

Indpls Chatard 31, E. Central 14

Indpls Lutheran 50, Indpls Shortridge 14

Indpls Northwest 34, Indpls Howe 18

Indpls Pike 30, Lawrence North 17

Indpls Ritter 47, Indpls Park Tudor 13

Indpls Roncalli 24, Guerin Catholic 14

Indpls Scecina 32, Monrovia 21

Jasper 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 21

Jay Co. 34, Heritage 20

Jeffersonville 63, Jennings Co. 40

Knox 31, Caston 6

Kokomo 44, Indpls Tech 8

LaPorte 36, Portage 33

LaVille 17, Culver 10

Lafayette Harrison 62, Richmond 7

Lafayette Jeff 70, Muncie Central 0

Lakeland 63, Fremont 16

Lapel 21, Eastern Hancock 19

Lawrenceburg 69, S. Dearborn 0

Lebanon 32, Western Boone 29

Leo 35, DeKalb 12

Lima Cent. Cath., Ohio 54, Bluffton 6

Linton 40, Providence 34

Logansport 43, Anderson 13

Lou. Ky. Country Day, Ky. 64, Rock Creek Academy 6

Lowell 30, Hobart 7

Manchester 25, Maconaquah 17

Martinsville 34, Plainfield 26

McCutcheon 29, Marion 19

Michigan City 17, Crown Point 15

Milan 67, Switzerland Co. 0

Mishawaka Marian 25, S. Bend Washington 7

Mississinewa 69, Alexandria 20

Mitchell 48, Perry Central 20

Momence, Ill. 48, S. Newton 12

Mooresville 17, Beech Grove 12

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 33, Boonville 28

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 10, Yorktown 7

Munster 28, Kankakee Valley 21

N. Decatur 61, Oldenburg 0

N. Harrison 56, Clarksville 0

N. Knox 42, Washington 24

N. Miami 40, Tippecanoe Valley 14

N. Posey 40, Pike Central 22

N. Vermillion 39, Seeger 28

N. White 26, W. Central 14

New Castle 24, Greenfield 14

New Haven 41, Huntington North 20

New Palestine 55, Delta 7

New Prairie 47, Jimtown 13

NorthWood 30, Plymouth 6

Northeastern 45, Union City 13

Northridge 21, Elkhart Memorial 0

Northview 56, Cascade 14

Penn 48, Mishawaka 7

Pioneer 42, N. Judson 0

Rochester 21, Peru 6

S. Adams 35, Southern Wells 0

S. Bend Adams 19, S. Bend St. Joseph's 14

S. Vermillion 48, Attica 12

Salem 41, W. Washington 22

Seymour 21, Madison 12

Shelbyville 34, Pendleton Hts. 27

Shenandoah 42, Monroe Central 20

Sheridan 55, S. Decatur 13

Silver Creek 57, Corydon 0

Southwood 47, Northfield 37

Springs Valley 38, N. Daviess 11

Sullivan 48, Indian Creek 38

Tecumseh 50, Union (Dugger) 0

Tri-Central 48, Clinton Central 26

Tri-County 42, N. Newton 26

Tri-West 28, Southmont 14

Trinity Lutheran 36, Edinburgh 16

Triton 36, Winamac 19

Triton Central 28, Speedway 14

Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 8

Vincennes 46, Princeton 12

W. Lafayette 51, Tipton 6

W. Noble 42, Prairie Hts. 6

W. Vigo 26, Owen Valley 13

Wabash 28, Whitko 22

Warren Central 24, River Rouge, Mich. 17

Wawasee 20, Goshen 0

Wes-Del 72, Anderson Prep Academy 14

Western 35, Rensselaer 31

Whiting 8, River Forest 6

