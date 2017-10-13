Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Central 30, Woodlan 21
Andrean 41, Highland 6
Angola 42, Eastside 13
Avon 57, Noblesville 7
Batesville 47, Connersville 7
Benton Central 34, Northwestern 20
Bloomington North 21, Terre Haute South 10
Bloomington South 23, Indpls Perry Meridian 17
Boone Grove 28, S. Central (Union Mills) 13
Bowman Academy 14, Covenant Christian 7
Brown Co. 28, S. Putnam 12
Brownsburg 35, Hamilton Southeastern 16
Brownstown 45, Scottsburg 14
Carmel 21, Lawrence Central 19
Carroll (Flora) 38, Frontier 8
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 31, Ft. Wayne Wayne 21
Cass 35, Twin Lakes 26
Centerville 38, Winchester 14
Charlestown 20, Eastern (Pekin) 16
Chesterton 14, Merrillville 7
Churubusco 41, Fairfield 7
Cloverdale 33, N. Putnam 19
Columbia City 40, Norwell 7
Columbus East 48, Bedford N. Lawrence 24
Columbus North 28, Southport 14
Concord 26, Warsaw 20
Covington 16, Riverton Parke 14
Crawford Co. 58, Wood Memorial 14
Culver Academy 40, Bremen 14
Danville 34, N. Montgomery 0
Decatur Central 41, Franklin 16
Delphi 54, Taylor 0
E. Noble 65, Bellmont 14
Eastbrook 63, Blackford 0
Eastern (Greene) 22, N. Central (Farmersburg) 14
Eastern (Greentown) 46, Clinton Prairie 29
Elkhart Central 70, S. Bend Clay 6
Elwood 44, Madison-Grant 20
Ev. Central 24, Ev. North 21
Ev. Memorial 33, Castle 24
Fishers 23, Zionsville 10
Floyd Central 49, New Albany 28
Fountain Central 40, Rockville 6
Frankfort 26, Crawfordsville 20
Franklin Central 45, Terre Haute North 28
Frankton 19, Oak Hill 2
Ft. Wayne Concordia 28, Ft. Wayne North 0
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38, Ft. Wayne Northrop 18
Ft. Wayne Snider 48, Ft. Wayne Luers 7
Garrett 29, Central Noble 7
Gibson Southern 55, Southridge 14
Greencastle 42, Edgewood, Calif. 0
Greensburg 43, Rushville 20
Greenwood 41, Whiteland 25
Griffith 56, Hanover Central 21
Hagerstown 39, Cambridge City 0
Hamilton Hts. 37, Lafayette Catholic 24
Hammond Gavit 32, Gary West 6
Harrison, Ohio 56, Franklin Co. 20
Heritage Christian 55, Knightstown 14
Heritage Hills 52, S. Spencer 21
Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne South 27
Indpls Ben Davis 58, Indpls N. Central 14
Indpls Brebeuf 28, Westfield 24
Indpls Cathedral 21, Center Grove 14
Indpls Chatard 31, E. Central 14
Indpls Lutheran 50, Indpls Shortridge 14
Indpls Northwest 34, Indpls Howe 18
Indpls Pike 30, Lawrence North 17
Indpls Ritter 47, Indpls Park Tudor 13
Indpls Roncalli 24, Guerin Catholic 14
Indpls Scecina 32, Monrovia 21
Jasper 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 21
Jay Co. 34, Heritage 20
Jeffersonville 63, Jennings Co. 40
Knox 31, Caston 6
Kokomo 44, Indpls Tech 8
LaPorte 36, Portage 33
LaVille 17, Culver 10
Lafayette Harrison 62, Richmond 7
Lafayette Jeff 70, Muncie Central 0
Lakeland 63, Fremont 16
Lapel 21, Eastern Hancock 19
Lawrenceburg 69, S. Dearborn 0
Lebanon 32, Western Boone 29
Leo 35, DeKalb 12
Lima Cent. Cath., Ohio 54, Bluffton 6
Linton 40, Providence 34
Logansport 43, Anderson 13
Lou. Ky. Country Day, Ky. 64, Rock Creek Academy 6
Lowell 30, Hobart 7
Manchester 25, Maconaquah 17
Martinsville 34, Plainfield 26
McCutcheon 29, Marion 19
Michigan City 17, Crown Point 15
Milan 67, Switzerland Co. 0
Mishawaka Marian 25, S. Bend Washington 7
Mississinewa 69, Alexandria 20
Mitchell 48, Perry Central 20
Momence, Ill. 48, S. Newton 12
Mooresville 17, Beech Grove 12
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 33, Boonville 28
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 10, Yorktown 7
Munster 28, Kankakee Valley 21
N. Decatur 61, Oldenburg 0
N. Harrison 56, Clarksville 0
N. Knox 42, Washington 24
N. Miami 40, Tippecanoe Valley 14
N. Posey 40, Pike Central 22
N. Vermillion 39, Seeger 28
N. White 26, W. Central 14
New Castle 24, Greenfield 14
New Haven 41, Huntington North 20
New Palestine 55, Delta 7
New Prairie 47, Jimtown 13
NorthWood 30, Plymouth 6
Northeastern 45, Union City 13
Northridge 21, Elkhart Memorial 0
Northview 56, Cascade 14
Penn 48, Mishawaka 7
Pioneer 42, N. Judson 0
Rochester 21, Peru 6
S. Adams 35, Southern Wells 0
S. Bend Adams 19, S. Bend St. Joseph's 14
S. Vermillion 48, Attica 12
Salem 41, W. Washington 22
Seymour 21, Madison 12
Shelbyville 34, Pendleton Hts. 27
Shenandoah 42, Monroe Central 20
Sheridan 55, S. Decatur 13
Silver Creek 57, Corydon 0
Southwood 47, Northfield 37
Springs Valley 38, N. Daviess 11
Sullivan 48, Indian Creek 38
Tecumseh 50, Union (Dugger) 0
Tri-Central 48, Clinton Central 26
Tri-County 42, N. Newton 26
Tri-West 28, Southmont 14
Trinity Lutheran 36, Edinburgh 16
Triton 36, Winamac 19
Triton Central 28, Speedway 14
Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 8
Vincennes 46, Princeton 12
W. Lafayette 51, Tipton 6
W. Noble 42, Prairie Hts. 6
W. Vigo 26, Owen Valley 13
Wabash 28, Whitko 22
Warren Central 24, River Rouge, Mich. 17
Wawasee 20, Goshen 0
Wes-Del 72, Anderson Prep Academy 14
Western 35, Rensselaer 31
Whiting 8, River Forest 6
