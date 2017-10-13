Drake attends Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena, promises free concert for students

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - One of music's biggest superstars showed his Big Blue Nation love in Lexington on Friday.

Drake made an appearance at Big Blue Madness to show support for the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team.

Drizzy announced that he will return to campus and put on a free concert for students sometime this school year.

Drake has been a long-time Cats fan and is often seen sporting UK gear.

You may remember Drake's famous airball shot at Big Blue Madness in 2014, which proved to be GIF-worthy and made quite the rounds on social media.

The team self-reported two violations involving Drake to the NCAA in 2015, both of which involved the rapper taking pictures with players or potential recruits.

