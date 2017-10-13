Cards fans rally around new team, coach at first scrimmage in midst of scandal

Despite the scandal, fans have high hopes for their team. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

UofL fans rallied around their new team and coach Friday night at the red white scrimmage. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the first time since former Coach Rick Pitino was placed on leave, Cardinal fans got a chance to see the men's basketball team in action Friday.

It was only a scrimmage but it's a welcome break from the constant thread of bad news in recent weeks.

"It is phenomenal," Bill McCauley, a cards fan at the scrimmage said. "Disgusted with it. Ready to move on. Let's play ball."

"It means the world to me," Stacey Miller, another fan said.

The KFC Yum! Center was less an arena Friday and more of a sanctuary for the Cardinal faithful.

"I mean we got a great team this year," Marcia Terry said. "We really do, and we don't want to lose sight of that."

Friday, there was no talk of the NCAA, FBI or any other acronym.

"This is sort of like I guess a relief from everything." Kevin Taylor said.

It was also a first look at a new team and a new coach as David Padgett takes over for Pitino.

"Just looking to see the continuity and how they play together," Alan Miller said. "This is the beginning of something great. "

Michael Griffin's grandson, Jo Griffin, plays on the team, so he admits he's biased.

"They've got talent on this team," he said. "It may take them a little while but I believe they're going to be a factor."

